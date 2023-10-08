‘Bring Them Home’: Israeli Families Plead for the Lives of Hamas’ Civilian Hostages

Warning: This piece contains distressing footage that may be disturbing to viewers.

As the fate of an “unprecedented” number of Israeli hostages hung in the balance late Saturday following a surprise attack by Hamas militants, the loved ones of some of the missing and captured have taken to social media to plead for their safe return.

“It is unprecedented in our history that we have so many Israeli nationals in the hands of a terrorist organization,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, told CNN.

The Israeli military could not give an exact number of hostages taken by Hamas gunmen who infiltrated nearly two dozen Israeli towns and military posts in an unexpected attack. But the IDF said it is “unfortunately, a significant number.”

Families of the missing, meanwhile, were left to search for clues about their loved ones’ whereabouts in footage circulating on social media.

“We recognized her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks,” Tom Weintraub Louk told The Washington Post of seeing footage of her first cousin, Shani Louk, in a pickup truck surrounded by Hamas militants.

Shani Louk had been attending an outdoor music festival when militants stormed the area. The family has still not received any news on Shani, but her cousin said they still “have some kind of hope.”

Another Israeli woman, identified as Noa in a tweet shared by the Israel Foreign Ministry, was said to have been taken hostage by Hamas militants while attending the music festival. She was filmed screaming as she was dragged away from the festival by armed militants.

Amir Moadi, Noa’s university roommate, was quoted telling The Daily Mail that her family only learned of her kidnapping when they saw the video online. She had been attending the festival with her boyfriend, Avi, when she was snatched, Moadi said. Now, both of them are missing.

“I was supposed to go to the desert party but decided at the last minute not to,” Moadi told The Daily Mail. “We last heard from her around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. this morning when she texted us all to say that terrorists had opened fire and were chasing everyone but that they were both safe in hiding. We haven't heard from them since but then, unfortunately, we saw the disturbing videos of her abduction online.”

“Her parents are in shock and can’t even speak,” Moadi said.

The music festival—held in honor of Sukkot, a week-long holiday marking the fall harvest—was attended by thousands who were later forced to flee as rockets and gunfire erupted nearby.

Israeli diplomat Elad Strohmayer shared the story of another family in a gut-wrenching situation on X late Saturday, that of Yuval Cohen, who posted a desperate plea for the return of a mother and her two young daughters.

“Hamas is holding my sister-in-law Doron and my two little nieces ... Raz and Aviv. All in all 4 1/2 and 2 1/2 years old,” Cohen wrote. “May the whole world see these faces and bring them back home to us.”

Further videos of abductions by Hamas militants surfaced across the internet, depicting armed men restraining civilians and leading them away in vehicles to unknown locations.

One video posted to X and verified by The Washington Post shows men in military garments armed with rifles dragging five people down the streets of Be’eri, barefoot and with their hands restrained behind their backs

Another video shows a woman covered in cuts and blood with her hands zip-tied behind her back being detained by armed men and forcibly led away in a vehicle.

An Israeli man, Yoni Asher, told the Wall Street Journal that his wife and their young daughters were missing after visiting their grandmother near the Gaza border. His wife called from a safe room and said that Hamas militants were nearby.

Asher later lost contact with his family but managed to track his wife’s smartphone to Khan Yunis in Gaza.

Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri was quoted telling Al Jazeera on Saturday that all the Israeli hostages taken to the Gaza Strip would likely be freed in exchange for Palestinians serving out sentences in Israeli prisons.

“Our detainees in [Israeli] prisons, their freedom is looming large. What we have in our hands will release all our prisoners. The longer fighting continues, the higher the number of prisoners will become,” he said.