Hamas Reviewing ‘Stubborn’ Israel’s New Ceasefire Deal

Hamas says it is considering the latest ceasefire proposal handed over by international mediators, the most recent attempt to pause the fighting against Israel in Gaza.

In a statement released early Tuesday, Hamas said that it is “keen to reach an agreement that puts an end to the aggression against our people” but criticized the Israeli position as remaining “stubborn” and failing to respond to any of Hamas’ demands. The group said it is nevertheless “studying the submitted proposal” and plans to respond to mediators when a decision has been made.

Both Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt over the weekend where international mediators—including Qataris and CIA Director William Burns—attempted to secure a new deal to release hostages held in Gaza and provide more aid for people living in the enclave.

Hamas has demanded an end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza and insisted that its forces leave the strip which has been devastated over the last six months of conflict. Israel launched its attacks in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel, conversely, wants to secure the release of hostages by exchanging them for Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to deliver a total victory over Hamas and said on Monday that a date has been set for the invasion of Rafah—a city in southern Gaza where over a million people are sheltering after massive displacement in the enclave caused by the war. The Biden Administration has repeatedly warned Netanyahu against an invasion of Rafah, claiming that it is not possible to safely evacuate civilians from the city.

Netanyahu did not reveal Monday which date had been chosen for the operation, but said there could be no victory without going into the city, according to The Times of Israel. “We are constantly working to achieve our goal,” he said, “primarily releasing all of our hostages and achieving total victory over Hamas.”