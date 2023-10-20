Hamas Releases Kidnapped Mom and Daughter From Illinois

A spokesperson for the military wing of Hamas announced Friday that they have released an American mom and her daughter that were being held hostage in Gaza.

An Israeli official identified the women as Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, who were captured by Hamas during the Oct. 7 invasion, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The pair, who live in Evanston, Illinois, had been staying near the Gaza border at a kibbutz, where they’d traveled to celebrate Judith’s mother’s 85th birthday. Loved ones have waited in agony ever since—raising nearly $10,000 with a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Hamas said it cut the duo loose for “humanitarian reasons” in response to “Qatari efforts.” The spokesperson did not specify what role Qatar played in the hostage release.

In a statement, Al-Qassam said the release was also to “prove to the American people and the world that the allegations of [President Joe] Biden and his fascist administration are false allegations that have no basis in truth.”

The Israeli newspaper Haaertz reported that Israel has confirmed the hostage release, and the two women have been handed over to the Red Cross. Citing the Israel Defense Forces, The Messenger reported that the pair will be taken to Egypt and then back to the U.S.

Hamas is believed to have kidnapped at least 203 people from Israel, including women, children, and the elderly—largely from Israeli communities near the Gaza border. Recordings of some hostages have been released by Hamas, but the status of a majority of those kidnapped remains unknown.