These Dad-Friendly Holiday Gifts are Trendy, Cool, Well-Crafted...and All Available on Amazon

Amazon makes life a little easier, doesn’t it? Especially around the holidays when you can click and ship gifts for dear old dad (even if he is not that old). We scoured the site for the trendiest, coolest items he will love this season. There’s a nice mix of techie gadgets, apparel, and a food processor with a simple on/off switch.

Mophie Juice Pack Access Case iPhone 11 Pro This case for the iPhone 11 Pro will extend battery life until bedtime. The case itself weighs only 11.2 ounces so it won’t add extra bulk, and it’s made of polycarbonate, so drops and spills won’t create as much panic. Buy on Amazon $ 100

The North Face Thermoball Vest Here’s an interesting tidbit about the Thermoball Vest from The North Face: It still feels warm even when it’s totally soaked. The padding adds extra insulation. There’s even an inner pocket for dad’s smartphone. Buy on Amazon $ 119

Toad & Co. Mission Ridge Pants Price varies with size and color. There are three reasons these pants feel so comfortable: They are made of soft cotton, but there’s a polyester mix for durability and added spandex for flexibility. And, the cut is “regular” not overly slim or skinny. Buy on Amazon $ 69

Adidas Terrex Tracerocker Shoes At only 10-ounces, these trail running shoes won’t feel heavy for a morning jog or during a long leaf-raking session. They’re made from a durable synthetic material that’s meant for warmth, comfort, and longevity. Buy on Amazon $ 55

Apple Watch 5 Sport Sure, this health-conscious smartwatch can track things like an irregular heartbeat and dad’s daily steps but the Sport version is also super stylish and trendy. It’s comfortable to wear on a run or a hike with an elastic band. Buy on Amazon $ 384

Lululemon Metal Sleeve Mineral Nautical Long Sleeve Dad will love this athleisure long-sleeve half-zip shirt, which uses a sweat-wicking fabric that’s meant for workouts and high breathability. There are no seams to break so it will last for eons. Buy on Amazon $ 128

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor This high-tech food processor has a simple on/off switch to avoid any confusion. The 720-watt motor will grind just about anything to a pulp. The 14-quart work bowl is designed for chopping up entire meals. Buy on Amazon $ 100

50 Years of the Rolling Stones What could be better than a book for dad that includes interviews with Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan? The political essays alone are captivating along with the mesmerizing photographs. Buy on Amazon $ 14

