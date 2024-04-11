Hannity Backs Trump’s Call to Reverse Arizona Abortion Ban

Hours after Republicans in the Arizona legislature declined to repeal the state’s extremely restrictive abortion ban, Fox News host Sean Hannity assured viewers Wednesday that the new law will be “fixed in the next week or two”—and then echoed Donald Trump by calling on the state’s Democratic governor and attorney general to “get rid of it.”

“The people on the left are so desperate attacking Trump, now for an Arizona Supreme Court ruling that upholds what is a Civil War-era law banning abortion. This will be fixed in the next week or two. Let not your heart be troubled. I can pretty much assure that that will happen,” said Hannity, who prior to the end of Roe v. Wade claimed there would be no “loss of abortion access.”

The Fox host told viewers that Trump has said he opposes the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a 15-week ban in favor of a 1864 law banning abortions in all cases except to save the mother’s life. Yet in his comments Wednesday, Trump tried to have it both ways by claiming that the issue is still “all about states’ rights.”

“It’ll be straightened out and as you know, it’s all about states’ rights,” the former president said. “It’ll be straightened out, and I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason and that’ll be taken care of, I think, very quickly.”

Hannity then suggested that Democrats bear some responsibility.

“And you know what? Arizona’s governor is a Democrat. The state's attorney general is a Democrat. The state legislature is almost evenly divided,” Hannity said opaquely, not bothering to admit that Republicans hold a slim majority in both the House and Senate.

“If Democrats—you want to get rid of the law? Well, you have a chance right now to get rid of it, and I would advise you: get rid of it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Arizona Republicans in the House instead opted to table a motion to do just that.

Nevertheless, Hannity insisted that Democrats “would rather use it as a political tool ahead of November.”

The Arizona high court’s ruling has compounded Republicans’ abortion quagmire that set in after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade two summers ago. Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, for instance, has spoken out against the ruling despite having praised what it would entail earlier this month.