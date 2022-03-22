Hannity Doubles Down on Quoting Kremlin Spokesperson: ‘I Told the Truth!’

Sean Hannity responded on Monday to news outlets, including The Daily Beast, that reported on him quoting a mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday talking about President Biden’s “fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness.”

The Fox News yapper said he was being attacked by “liars in the media mob,” and noted that he had been questioning Biden’s fitness for office since before the Kremlin got in on the act.

“They’re saying, ‘Hannity is parroting Russian propaganda and supporting Vladimir Putin,’” Hannity said after mentioning an article about him quoting Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson. “Well, not really, because I went out on the limb and I told the truth.”

That “truth,” Hannity claimed, is that “Joe Biden is weak, he is frail and a cognitive wreck, and everybody knows it.”

“Every poll now shows the majority of the American people see it,” Hannity continued, citing a grand total of zero polls. “And by the way, our friends see it, and unfortunately the world’s hostile actors and hostile regimes see it also.”

Hannity then played back several past episodes of his show in which he declared Biden unwell, including one from May 2021 in which he said the president was a “total, complete cognitive mess.” (That was just a few days before the subtlety-averse television host gifted Biden a “sippy cup.”)

Then, after showing a few clips of Biden above a chyron reading “Biden’s Obvious Cognitive Decline,” Hannity claimed he’s not trying to embarrass him, but rather provide a public service of sorts.

“I don’t show you this to mock or laugh at Joe Biden,” said Hannity, who might not find it amusing but will jump at the chance to air a GOP ad with the same premise. “I used to laugh at it, but it’s so serious it’s just not funny anymore.”