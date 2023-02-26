Hannity, ‘National Divorce’ Backer, Forgets He’s a New Yorker

Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, hosts of The New Abnormal politics podcast, listened to a clip of Sean Hannity interviewing Marjorie Taylor Greene on this Sunday’s episode of the show and found the whole thing very peculiar.

Not just because Greene says that our American forefathers would have wanted a “national divorce,” but because Hannity, a New Yorker, supports it.

“Does Sean not realize that he lives and works in New York?” asks Andy Levy. “All of Fox News would have to relocate….None of those people want to live in Arkansas.”

“Stop with your logic, Andy,” says Danielle.

The two dissect this clip, and others like it, in this episode, along with comments Trump made while visiting an East Palestine, Ohio, McDonald’s, where he knows the menu better than anyone.

“I wish that he would walk into the National Archives and look at the Constitution and say that,” jokes Danielle.

Also on this episode: Author Bryn Nelson, Ph.D., warns that residents in East Palestine and surrounding areas have a lot more to worry about than just “the immediate danger of the fire and the toxic chemicals” that have been released from the train derailment.

Nelson recently published a piece for Time magazine that details how water contamination is a huge problem, and in Ohio it’s especially so. As the author of Flush: The Remarkable Science of an Unlikely Treasure, a book about how poop has the potential to be a huge resource, Nelson knows a thing or two about dirty water.

“Specifically for this East Palestine derailment, we know that there were a number of different toxic chemicals on the train, including vinyl chloride, which is used to make PVC pipes and other things, but can be very toxic and also can seep into the groundwater,” Nelson said.

“If residents are already beginning to experience physical reactions and symptoms to what this is, I mean, do we really need to wait for months and years to recognize that this area has probably become the latest cancer cluster?” asks Danielle.

According to Nelson, the answer is no, we don’t need to wait to have this fear.

