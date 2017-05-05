Happy Anniversary to Donald Trump’s Disastrously Offensive #CincodeMayo Taco Bowl Tweet

On May 5, 2016, exactly one year ago, Donald Trump was just a twinkle in the American eye.

We’d yet to hear of his “pussy grabbing” locker room talk , to watch him be elected 45th president of the United States, then to dismantle all of former President Obama’s policies, instate a travel ban on refugees , upend healthcare , the environment , and so much more.

It was Cinco de Mayo , just like today. And in a flailing attempt to appeal to the Latino vote , which the president desperately lacked , he tweeted this tonedeaf photo of himself propping up a taco bowl.