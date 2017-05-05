Happy Anniversary to Donald Trump’s Disastrously Offensive #CincodeMayo Taco Bowl Tweet

On May 5, 2016, exactly one year ago, Donald Trump was just a twinkle in the American eye.
We’d yet to hear of his “pussy grabbing” locker room talk, to watch him be elected 45th president of the United States, then to dismantle all of former President Obama’s policies, instate a travel ban on refugees, upend healthcare, the environment, and so much more.
It was Cinco de Mayo, just like today. And in a flailing attempt to appeal to the Latino vote, which the president desperately lacked, he tweeted this tonedeaf photo of himself propping up a taco bowl.
It wasn’t funny then. And with raids on undocumented immigrants and ongoing threats of building a wall on the Mexican border, it sure as hell isn’t funny now.