Happy Birthday Prince Louis. Here’s to 6 Years of Fantastic Face-Pulling

Prince Louis turns 6 tomorrow and it’s fair to say that the youngest child of the Waleses has vastly added to the gaiety of the nation, indeed the world, since he was introduced to the world on the steps of London’s St Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing in 2018 in the arms of his mom Kate Middleton, with dad Prince William standing by.

The child made his next appearance with his proud-as-punch family in July 2018, when he was christened in a small ceremony at St James’s Palace. His full name? A very restrained Louis Arthur Charles.

Louis made his first cover when he was snapped with his grandpa, then-Prince Charles—aka Grandpa Wales—by trusted photographer Chris Jackson.

In 2019, little Louis made his first balcony appearance, attending, at the tender age of 1, his first Trooping the Colour, the ceremony which recognizes the monarch’s official birthday. He was the star of the show and, in a sign of things to come, made some impressive hand and face gestures as his mother and father attempted to stifle their giggles.

He even impersonated one of the aeroplanes flying overhead—spoiler alert, aeroplanes flying overhead often have profound effects on Prince Louis.

There was yet more entertainment when he and his sister Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd from inside palace windows at the conclusion of the day’s festivities.

In 2020, Louis was rarely pictured owing to the pandemic. One appearance he did make was at a special performance of the National Lottery's Pantoland pantomime at London’s Palladium Theatre on Dec. 11, 2020, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic. His sister was seen very cutely whispering in his ear as he studiously read the program.

Louis’s hilarious attempts to silence his mom at a Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022, to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II resonated with parents everywhere.

The hand-to-mouth moment was soon forgotten in adorable displays of love for his mom, however.

It was just the beginning of an hour of priceless royal gurning.

Louis did, however, start behaving himself later on the ceremony—and who wouldn’t with a big brother (Prince George) with a disapproving scowl on his face like this, especially one who’s going to be king one day (Prince Harry, take note).

Prince Louis does vintage—and it’s personal. Here he is aged 4, on June 2, 2022, wearing the sailor suit his dad Prince William wore in 1985 to the same event—Trooping the Colour. His stricken look may echo some of the feelings of the less royalist-minded when faced with such pomp.

Trooping the Colour 2022 was perhaps Prince Louis’s peak funny face moment, culminating in his ear-covering yelp as the Red Arrows, the aerial acrobatics division of the Royal Air Force, zoomed noisily overhead.

Louis’s antics were all the more adorable given he was standing next to the dignified figure of Her Majesty the Queen.

What, this is my grandfather’s big day, you say? Hmm... Prince Louis steals the show yet again on the Buckingham Palace balcony at King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023. And (yet again), a moment of pure bellowing emotion which may be echoed by so many.

Louis managed to steal the show from his brother as they returned to Buckingham Palace following the coronation at Westminster Abbey that day. The kid can’t help it.

On June 17, 2023, Louis had a strategy to make his ear protection way less dramatic, doing his best to toe the line for the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne in September 2022.

Indeed, Louis appeared more engaged by the goings-on at Trooping the Colour that day; mom Kate Middleton’s smile says she knows she is dealing with a natural, camera-ready performer.