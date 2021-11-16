Some days you may need a little boost to get the day rolling — even after a cup of coffee. Happy Hippo Herbals’ kratom can be that pick-me-up. What is kratom? It’s derived from the mitragyna speciosa tree, which is part of the coffee family. Fans of kratom claim to enjoy boosts to energy, mood, and focus. Happy Hippo specializes in providing high-quality kratom to customers in the U.S. and Canada — online and in stores.

If you are tired of dealing with all that messy kratom powder, you can now try it in Happy Hippo’s brand new taffy form. Each piece of taffy has 20mg of kratom extract or two grams of pure leaf kratom powder. Pop one for a boost of energy and a delicious toffee taste. Get a single bag or buy a bulk box with 12 bags.

Kratom Extract Taffy Six pieces per bag Buy at Happy Hippo Herbals $ 19

Small but mighty, these soft gels deliver the benefits of kratom without the bitter taste. Easier to swallow than regular kratom capsules, each gel contains the equivalent of one gram of pure leaf kratom powder.

15mg Kratom Extract Soft Gels Buy at Happy Hippo Herbals $ 33

One of the most convenient ways of enjoying kratom is this sour-apple flavored extract — it's packed with four grams of pure kratom. The two-serving bottle is small enough to store in your desk or gym bag for energy on the go. Purchase individually or a 12 bottle case.

10ml Full Spectrum Kratom Shot Buy at Happy Hippo Herbals $ 15

Must be 21 years or older to purchase Kratom. The US FDA Has Not Approved Kratom as a Dietary Supplement. Happy Hippo does not ship to the following states, cities, and counties in the US where Kratom is banned: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, Sarasota County, Union County, Denver, San Diego. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.