Harlem on ‘Harlem Shake,’ ‘Downton’ vs. ‘Girls’ & More Viral Videos

7. Spectacular Meteor Footage

A meteor streaked across Russia last Friday, igniting the sky with an ethereal explosion of light. After the initial disbelief wore off, more than 1,000 casualties were recorded.

6. ‘Downton’ Ladies vs. ‘Girls’ Girls

It seems that Lena Dunham can do no wrong. The Daily Beast set the presh ladies of HBO’s ‘Girls’ up against the posh dynasty females of another reigning favorite, ’Downton Abbey.’

5. Harlem Talks About the Harlem Shake

‘Harlem Shake’ fever was rampant last week. Check out this video with the reactions of real Harlem locals to this bursting trend.

4. Hair Disaster

Uh oh, talk about a blooper. This YouTube fan might need a little more practice before she tries to teach us all how to curl (or burn?) our hair in the near future.

3. Sequester 101

Was your week inundated by the words “sequester” and “sequestration”? Did you wonder about the meaning of this new obsession? The Daily Beast decided to help with a little 101 session. All you need to know about the new threat, in 120 seconds.

2. RIP Mindy McCready

With news of the country singer’s apparent suicide shocking the music world Monday, The Daily Beast took a look back at her breakout single, ‘Guys Do It All the Time.’

1. The Week in Waterbottlegate

The Daily Beast made it our mission to showcase the latest Rubio one-man-shows last week with this short video featuring enough water-bottle action to entertain any political pundit for at least a week.