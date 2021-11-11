CBD comes in two forms, isolate and full-spectrum. Isolate is basically isolated CBD – very few of the other chemical compounds in the hemp plant are in these products. Full-spectrum CBD incorporates all the compounds of the hemp plant. Fans of full spectrum herald the “entourage effect,” basically the idea that the whole is more than the sum of the parts.

The Harmony Company’s GreenPower: Complete Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Supplement is not only full-spectrum, it's complete spectrum, using an advanced extraction technique that offers a more comprehensive collection of terpenes, flavonoids, and phytocannabinoids. If you’re looking to maximize the stress-reducing benefits of CBD, this is how you do it.

You can pick your strength (10 or 20mg) and delivery method (easy-to-swallow softgels or powder-filled capsules). Once you’ve fallen in love, you can unlock bulk pricing to save as you stock up.

GreenPower: Complete Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Supplement 30 count 10mg softgels Buy at The Harmony Company $ 26

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.