Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When some of my favorite things come together, it’s always a pleasure. Case in point–the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collaboration with Harney & Sons tea. I’ve loved the Met since I was a wee tot, but Harney & Sons only got on my radar in the past few years–since I started cutting back on coffee and drinking tea more often. Since then, it’s come to my attention that tea lovers are a loyal crowd unto themselves–but who can blame them? Teas of all types have had a boom, and the resulting offerings are a delight. Whether hot or cold, caffeinated or herbal, there’s a taste for everyone–and Harney & Sons has come up many times when discussing favorite blends with enthusiasts.

According to the Met’s website, the tea brand is “Based in New York's Hudson Valley, Harney & Sons is a family-run business specializing in fine-quality teas. We've collaborated with this in-demand brand on a series of custom blends, with each tea tin featuring artwork from the Museum's collection.” Though Harney & Sons' tins are pretty, they become collectibles when adorned with artwork from the likes of Cezanne, Van Gogh, and Tiffany.

The tea blends include flavors such as oolong, black tea with black currant, fan-fave Cinnamon Spice, Earl Grey, and more. Aside from the artfully decorated yet reasonably priced tins of tea, there are beautiful sets with matching mugs and tea towels that will make wonderful gifts for just about any occasion (if you can bear to give them away). Scroll through to see some of the beautiful collaborations starting at just $10, and shop to support both an iconic cultural institution and a family business at the same time.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art X Harney & Sons Tea Chinese Dragon Mug and Tea Set I'm crazy about the cobalt blue designs of traditional Chinese tableware, so this set is perfect to snatch up during the winter season when hot teas perfectly warm the belly; but it's extra neat that this mug is also an infuser, eliminating the need for a separate tea ball. Buy At The Met Museum $ 42

The Metropolitan Museum of Art X Harney & Sons Tea American Quilt Tea Set A quilter would love this set; even better, it comes with a refreshing caffeine-free peppermint blend to keep a steady hand while sewing. Buy At The Met Museum $ 65

The Metropolitan Museum of Art X Harney & Sons Tea Harney & Sons Tea Tin Set A set of three to try a few blends, with artwork by Cézanne and Monet. "The set includes Garden Therapy Green Herbal Tea, Hot Apple Spice Black Tea, and "Taste of British History" Tea Blend, which was specially created in honor of the reopening of The Met's renovated British Galleries in 2020." Buy At The Met Museum $ 25

The Metropolitan Museum of Art X Harney & Sons Tea Dehn Spring in Central Park Tea Set A love letter to New York, this set includes a New York tea blend accompanied by a Central Park artwork tin, a matching tea towel, and an infuser mug. Buy At The Met Museum $ 65

