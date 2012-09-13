Harper Beckham’s an It-Girl; Met Gala Will Have Punk Theme

Harper Beckham’s an It-Girl: Move aside Anna Wintour, Harper Beckham may be the new HBIC of New York Fashion Week. The tiny tot has been spotted sitting front row and testing out her mother’s runway prior to its public debut. Her only competition? Alexander Wang’s Chanel-bag clad niece. [Buzzfeed]

New Costume Institute: The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced their theme for next year’s Costume Institute exhibit. “Punk: Chaos to Couture” will open to the public on May 9 and will feature designers like Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana, and Alexander Wang. But not before the museum’s annual splashy gala which will take place three days prior on the 6th, hosted by the likes of Rooney Mara, Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci, and of course, Anna Wintour. [WWD]

Baby #2 for Adriana Lima: Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima has given birth to a daughter named Sienna. This is the second child for Lima and husband Marko Jaric who already have Valentina, age 2 ½. [People]

A Costly Slap to the Face: Lynn Tesoro, the PR guru who was slapped in the face by an angry show goer at Zac Posen, is suing her perpetrator for $1 million, claiming “assault, battery, emotional distress, slander and/or libel.” [Daily News]