Harry and Cressida Closer Than Ever

Rumors that Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas are on the brink of breaking up are wide of the mark, with reports that the couple have been spending more time together rather than less in recent weeks, helped by Harry's decision to take a desk job in London.

According to the Daily Express, Prince Harry has even stayed two weekends at the Norfolk house owned by Cressida's family, which is located just 20 minutes from the Queen's estate at Sandringham.

Harry has been, according to one friend, "particularly thoughtful" during a difficult time for Cressida; her former stepfather Christopher Shaw, the fourth husband of her mother Lady Mary Gaye Curzon, was found dead three weeks ago of a suspected drug overdose in Wiltshire.

However, there's still no suggestion that the two are ready to get engaged, according to friends.