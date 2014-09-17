Harry And Cressida’s Secret Date—So Are They Back Together?

A major royal scoop for the Sun tonight.

On tomorrow's front page they have photos of Prince Harry and Cressida on a secret date together, which they claim were taken earlier this week.

And they have come to the conclusion that the young royals are BACK TOGETHER!!

Meanwhile, word reaches the Royalist that a lavish, not to say wild, 30th birthday party is taking place for Harry at Clarence House, featuring the risque London dance and cabaret troupe Medium Rare.

Guy Pelly is known to be a fan, so no surprises there.

I am afraid to say that even our sources have not been able to penetrate the Royal news blackout so I can't tell you for certain if Cressida is or is not there.

The Sun quotes a royal source as saying of the reformed relationship, "It's early days, but Harry's over the moon."

Cressida caught the royal press pack by surprise when she showed up at The Invictus Games last week.

I hate to be a killjoy, but my sources were fairy adamant that Cressida wasn't on for repeating the being-Harry's-girlfriend experiment.

But love conquers all - and I really, really hope they are wrong!

Happy Birthday, Harry!