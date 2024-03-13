Harry and Meghan Spox Slams Quote on Kate Middleton Pic Debacle

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement Tuesday, distancing the couple from a somewhat snarky quote in a report on the “manipulated” photo of Kate Middleton and her children.

The statement was in response to an article published in Page Six on Monday, in which someone claiming to be a source close to the couple took a swipe at the Princess of Wales over the botched photo. “This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make,” the source said. “She has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

“If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated,” the source said, adding that “the same rules do not apply to both couples.”

A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation, a non-profit founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discredited the comments to Newsweek on Wednesday. “With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us,” they said.

On Monday, Kate Middleton—who has been out of the public eye for weeks after her hospitalization—issued an apology on social media for any “confusion” caused by the photograph, and said she’d been the one behind its shoddy editing. She was reported to be photographed that day, but the image of her in a car with Prince William was blurry.

The photo debacle has only added to the intense speculation over Kate’s condition and hiatus from public life. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed off a question about digitally altering photos of the heads of state, saying, “that is not something we do here.”

Meanwhile, Markle got in some good news on Tuesday, when a defamation suit brought against her by half-sister Samantha was dismissed by a Florida judge.