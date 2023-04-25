Harry Belafonte, Singer and Civil Rights Activist, Dead at 96

Harry Belafonte, the groundbreaking singer, actor, and civil rights activist, died on Tuesday, his spokesperson said. He was 96.

Ken Sunshine said Belafonte passed away at his home in Manhattan’s Upper West Side from congestive heart failure, according to The New York Times.

Belafonte’s life was characterized by his extraordinary achievements both as an artist and indefatigable campaigner for a range of political causes. As a singer, Belafonte won multiple Grammy Awards and scored hits with “The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” and “Jump in the Line.” He also starred in several movies, among them Island in the Sun, alongside James Mason.

But arguably his most important work came in his advocacy. During the 1950s and 1960s, Belafonte was a significant figure in the civil rights movement, using his wealth to support multiple initiatives for change. Abroad, Belafonte also campaigned against apartheid and famine in Africa, and lent his support to left-wing politicians around the world.