‘Harry Potter’ Actor Warwick Davis Mourns Death of His Wife

Samantha Davis, the wife of U.K. actor Warwick Davis has died of sepsis at age 53, her family announced Wednesday.

In a statement released by Lucasfilm, Davis, who is best known for his role as Professor Flitwick in the Harry Potter movies, paid tribute to his beloved late wife.

“My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed,” Davis said, referring to her as his “favorite human” and “the most open, warm person I have ever known.”

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs,” he added.

The couple, who were married for more than 30 years, met on the set of the fantasy adventure film Willow in 1988 and continued to work together in film and charity. While Davis booked roles in sci-fi and fantasy productions, including several in the Star Wars universe, Samantha became an advocate for those with dwarfism, founding the charity Little People UK to support people with dwarfism and their families. Her husband described her as passionate and generous.

In a statement released Thursday, the charity mourned Davis’ passing and promised to continue her work.

“Her passion for supporting members of the community was unmatched and we endeavor to continue her legacy for a long time to come,” the statement reads.

An exact cause of death was not given, although Davis’ husband shared that she had faced impaired mobility in recent years. He had previously opened up about her health scare in 2018, when she was hospitalized with sepsis after a spinal surgery.

“Although the pain of losing Sammy and being without her is unbearable, I feel so fortunate I was able to be close to her and experience her magic for 35 years,” Davis said.

Samantha Davis is survived by her husband and two children, Annabelle and Harrison.