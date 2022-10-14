Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dies After Lengthy Illness

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at 72, his agent confirmed on Friday.

In a statement to Deadline, Coltrane’s agent said the actor died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. He added that Coltrane had been ill for the last two years but he did not disclose what the illness was.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” his agent added. “Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time.”

Born Anthony Robert McMillian in 1950, Coltrane’s breakout role was in Jimmy McGovern’s Cracker series, in which he played Dr. Edward “Fits” Fitzgerald until 2006. He won several British Academy Television Awards for his role as the criminal psychologist who solved crimes.

Coltrane also starred in two James Bond films but he shot to international fame playing Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant-half-wizard Hogwarts gamekeeper in the eight-movie Harry Potter franchise.

At the 2oth anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, several of the series’ stars recalled Coltrane’s kind demeanor on set. “He was such a kid. So immature and just...so much fun,” Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, said in a 2022 reunion HBO special. “He loved making us laugh, and he was incredibly good at it.”

“I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time,” actor Stephen Fry said in a Friday tweet. “Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, ‘Alfresco.’ Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

Coltrane married the sculptor Rhona Gemmell in 1999. The pair separated in 2003 and share two children.