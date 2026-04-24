Harry Styles Engaged to Hollywood Actress After Eight Months
Harry Styles, fresh off singing about “American Girls” in his latest album, is engaged to Zoë Kravitz after eight months of dating. Styles, 32, and Kravitz, the 37-year-old daughter of rockstar Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, caused a stir this week after she was seen in London flashing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. Now, a source has told Page Six that the power couple have taken the next step. “He is completely smitten,” the insider told the outlet. “He would jump off a cliff for her.” Meanwhile, Kravitz “is on cloud nine,” Page Six reports. Styles and Kravitz first set the rumor mill spinning in August 2025, after they were spotted strolling arm-in-arm through Rome. By January of this year, Kravitz was telling her friends that the pop superstar was her “soulmate,” a source told Page Six. According to the outlet, the pair have occasionally been photographed walking around Brooklyn, where Kravitz reportedly owns a $3.2 million loft. The Batman actress was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020, and later became engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023, though their relationship ended a year later. Styles, meanwhile, dated actress Taylor Russell from 2023 to 2024, after his high-profile relationship with actress-director Olivia Wilde from 2021 to 2022. During his time in One Direction, he also dated Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift. Representatives for Styles and Kravitz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.