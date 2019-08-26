Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges of Predatory Sexual Assault

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court on Monday to a new indictment involving two new charges of predatory sexual assault.

The charges will allow “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein about her allegations that he raped her in 1993. Weinstein’s upcoming trial, which was set to begin in early September, has been postponed to Jan. 6.

Sciorra was not part of the original case and is outside the statute of limitations. The original indictment alleges that Weinstein, 67, raped a woman in 2013 and orally raped a different women in 2006. To convict on predatory assault charges, a court must find him guilty of assault against at least two women.

Because Sciorra did not testify before the original grand jury, she cannot testify in his upcoming trial without the new indictment. Weinstein’s legal team was informed in mid-August that the prosecutors were going to go back to the grand jury to include the testimony of a “significant witness”who is believed to be Sciorra.

Weinstein’s attorneys contest the new indictment as an “11th hour maneuver.”

His lawyers Donna Rotunno and Arthur Aidala issued a statement on Monday. “We have reached the point where one must be concerned that these desperate mesarues indicate more of a focus on obtaining a conviction at all costs than on seeking justice,” they said.

Weinstein has denied all accusations that he participated in nonconsensual sex. This is the third indictment for the disgraced Hollywood producer and his fourth arraignment.

The Associated Press reports that Weinstein’s lawyers are also petitioning the court to move his trial out of New York City due to pretrial publicity.