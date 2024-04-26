Harvey Weinstein to Appear in New York Court After Conviction Overturned

Harvey Weinstein is coming back to court.

The disgraced Hollywood producer is set to return to Manhattan Supreme Court next week, less than a week after the state’s highest court overturned his 2020 rape conviction. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast he will appear Wednesday before Judge Curtis Farber—a different justice than the one who previously handled his case. In a 4-3 decision, the New York Court of Appeals ordered a new trial for Weinstein after his first one was prejudiced with improper rulings and witnesses that were not a part of the case.

Weinstein, who is currently housed in an upstate prison, is set to be transferred to a local jail to be closer to his legal team as they prepare for a new trial. His spokesperson previously told The Daily Beast that Weinstein’s legal team is pushing for him to be housed at the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward or the medical center at Rikers.

“At the Manhattan D.A.‘s Office, our Special Victims Division fights each and every day to center survivors, uplift their voices, and seek justice for these horrific crimes,” a DA spokesperson said. “Our mission is to center survivors’ experiences and wellbeing in every decision we make, which we will do as we approach the next steps in this case.”