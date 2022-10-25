L.A. Jurors Will Hear About Harvey Weinstein’s Scarred Penis in Sex Crimes Trial
‘PRETTY NOTICEABLE’
Harvey Weinstein’s genitalia will be crucial evidence in the prosecution’s case against him in Los Angeles, where the toppled titan is on trial for sexually assaulting five women. During opening statements on Monday, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson described to jurors how several women who have accused Weinstein of assault have identified that there are “unique things about his body” after he had a surgery in 1999. “That surgery caused pretty noticeable scarring, and you’ll see the pictures,” Thompson said. “Because of an infection, his testicles were actually taken from his scrotum and put into his inner thighs.” The prosecutor added that while none of the women who are set to testify against Weinstein can describe the 70-year-old’s anatomy perfectly, “most of them will be able to describe these abnormalities that they observed during the assaults.” The revelation that jurors will see photos of Weinstein’s scarred genetlalia mirrors Weinstein’s New York trial, where he was convicted in 2020.