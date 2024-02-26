Letter With White Powder Mailed to Donald Trump Jr.’s Florida Home: Sources

Multiple fire trucks and men in hazmat suits were spotted outside Donald Trump Jr.’s home in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday evening after he received a letter containing an unidentified white powder inside of it, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, received the letter and opened the envelope—causing the white powder to fly out, according to one of the sources.

The Jupiter Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. is a vocal and adamant supporter of his father and has been on the campaign trail with him often throughout the year.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.