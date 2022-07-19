CHEAT SHEET
    Keep Your Toddler Safe and Comfy With These Non-Toxic and Organic Diapers

    Soft and delicate, newborn baby skin can be easily irritated by toxic ingredients. Healthybaby alleviates this risk with its roster of non-toxic and plant-based baby products like diapers, disposable wipes, and body cream.

    Babies are in diapers basically 24/7 for the first two years of their lives. Make sure those are the two comfiest years of their infancies with these dreamy-soft organic cotton diapers. The fluffy and absorbent core traps liquid on contact, while the stretchy waistband and leg cuffs ensure a cozy (and leak tight) fit. On top of that, these diapers are Environmental Working Group (EWG) verified, meeting strict standards for health and safety.

    Diapers

    5 packs, 36 diapers per pack

    Buy at Healthybaby$113

    Free Shipping

    Healthybaby’s wipes are durable enough to handle the biggest of messes but still soft enough not to irritate your baby’s bottom (bye-bye diaper rash).

    Wet Wipes

    256 wipes

    Buy at Healthybaby$28

    Made with organic ingredients like aloe, avocado oil, and shea butter, this luxurious daily moisturizing cream nourishes a little one’s skin and locks in hydration. Plus, the unique packaging doubles as a developmental toy.

    Moisturizing Cream

    Buy at Healthybaby$30

