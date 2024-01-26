‘Heartless’ Statue Thieves Steal Everything but Jackie Robinson’s Shoes

A Jackie Robinson statue disappeared mysteriously overnight from a youth baseball field in Kansas, with only his bronze shoes left in place.

The thieves made off with the rest of the iconic player’s likeness late Wednesday night from McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas. Local police announced the vandalism and theft of the memorial statue a day later on X.

“Someone cut it just above Jackie’s shoes and hauled it off in a truck,” they wrote. “Our community is devastated.”

Police asked the local community to help search for and recover the rest of the statue in a Facebook post, releasing photos from surveillance footage at the scene. A silver pickup truck can be seen in grainy resolution, which police say is wanted “in connection with the theft.”

“This is OUR time to come together as a community to find out who would do such a horrible thing to OUR community,” they wrote.