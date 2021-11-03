Daughter Who Stuffed Mom in a Suitcase on Ritzy Bali Vacay Is Arrested Again

Heather Mack, who was convicted of stuffing her mom’s beaten body in a suitcase in Bali when she was a teen, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday just moments after landing in Chicago O’Hare Airport.

She was charged in a five-page indictment with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The arrest was anticipated by Mack’s lawyers when she was released from prison in Indonesia on Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year prison sentence.

In August 2014, the beaten body of Mack’s mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, was uncovered hidden in the trunk of a taxi outside of the ritzy St Regis resort in Bali. A day later, Mack, just 18 at the time and pregnant, was arrested for assisting her 21-year-old boyfriend Tommy Schaefer in killing Wiese-Mack and hiding her body in a suitcase.

Mack’s legal team had filed an emergency court order to ensure that her daughter, Stella, who was born shortly before her parents were convicted in 2015, wouldn’t be snapped up by child protective services when she arrived back in the U.S.

Attorney Brian Claypool said that Mack hoped Stella would be able to stay with a foster mother who cared for the girl in Bali while Mack was imprisoned and traveled to the U.S. with her on Wednesday.

“It’s gonna be a dog fight, because they are being punitive toward Heather,” Claypool told the Chicago Sun-Times.

