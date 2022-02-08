Wild Hipster Couple Accused in $4.5 Billion Crypto Crime

Bitcoin. NFTs. And a rapping tech entrepreneur.

A New York City couple were arrested Tuesday morning by federal agents on charges of laundering some $4.5 billion stolen in a massive 2016 cryptocurrency exchange breach.

As might be expected in 2022, the latest federal law enforcement takedown features the buzziest of buzzworthy themes—as well as some pretty awful rap lyrics.

Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Rhiannon Morgan, 31, are accused of helping to “wash” 119,754 Bitcoin pilfered from Bitfinex, prosecutors announced. The funds were allegedly transferred into a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein.

“Today’s arrests, and the department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a statement. “In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement, the department once again showed how it can and will follow the money, no matter what form it takes.”

Morgan, who is also a rapper and goes by the stage name Razzlekhan, got engaged to Liechtenstein in 2019.

“I got engaged to my best friend and the woman of my dreams!” he wrote on Facebook, describing “how it all went down.”

She is a Forbes contributor, advising burnt-out execs to “try rapping” in order to recharge their batteries. In addition, Morgan is the founder of a company called SalesFolk, which describes itself as “the first company to specialize in cold email copywriting.”

Dating back to July 2017, Morgan has contributed at least 55 articles to the website. Forbes didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

The two “employed numerous sophisticated laundering techniques, including using fictitious identities to set up online accounts; utilizing computer programs to automate transactions, a laundering technique that allows for many transactions to take place in a short period of time; depositing the stolen funds into accounts at a variety of virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets and then withdrawing the funds, which obfuscates the trail of the transaction history by breaking up the fund flow,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the pair spent the proceeds from the theft on gold, NFTs, and “mundane things such as purchasing a Walmart gift card for $500.” In a statement, Bitfinex said it is working with the Department of Justice to claw back the stolen Bitcoin.

“Criminals always leave tracks, and today’s case is a reminder that the FBI has the tools to follow the digital trail, wherever it may lead,” FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate said on Tuesday.

As her alter ego “Razzlekhan,” Morgan described herself as “like Genghis Khan, but with more pizzazz.”

“No one knows for sure where this rapper’s from—could be the North African desert, the jungles of Vietnam, or another universe,” her website says. “All that matters is she’s here to stick up for misfits and underdogs everywhere. (We do know that she’s descended from a nomadic tribe, though!)”

According to public records, Morgan is actually from Northern California.

Morgan, who sometimes shortens “Razzlekhan” to “Razz,” claims to have synesthesia, a neurological phenomenon in which people “see” sounds and “hear” colors. Because of this, Razz’s “art often resembles something in between an acid trip and a delightful nightmare,” her site says. “Definitely not for the faint of heart or easily offended, Razz likes to push the limits of what people are comfortable with. Her style has often been described as ‘sexy horror comedy,’ because of her fondness for combining dark and disturbing concepts with dirty jokes and gestures... Whether that leads to something wonderful or terrible is unclear; the only thing that's certain is it won’t be boring or mediocre.”

Her lyrics include lines about “getting high in the cemetery,” adding, “I love me some grave grass.”

“Puff puff pass… Fuck the park; it’s full of fuck boy sex slaves,” she rhymes in one of her tracks. “I’m about to light it up; When a big ass horse pulls upIn a dark chocolate ‘67 Porsche; ‘How much for a hand job?’; Yo, I’m not some kind of slutty basic ho; About to jack off a horse for a ride in yo po-shhhh.”

Lichtenstein is originally from Illinois, according to public records, which show family members spelling the name as “Likhtenshteyn.”

In his LinkedIn bio, Lichtenstein claims to have been the co-founder and CEO of a San Francisco sales and marketing company called MixRank. However, MixRank’s website makes no mention of him. The company did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

If convicted, Lichtenstein and Morgan face a maximum of 25 years in prison.