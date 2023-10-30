Colorado Man Armed to the Teeth Found Dead at Amusement Park

A Colorado man was found dead at a popular amusement park before it opened Saturday, draped in tactical gear and armed with bombs, a rifle, and a pistol, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office revealed Monday.

Few details about the man, who was identified only as a 22-year-old from nearby Carbondale, and his motive for carrying the weapons into Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park were revealed by authorities on Monday.

In a statement to the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the park’s spokesperson, Tassi Herrick, said that the local coroner determined the man had killed himself.

Cops in Colorado say the man drove near the park, which is located on a mountain above Glenwood Springs, at some time while it was closed. The man’s intentions remain unclear, but the sheriff’s office said in a statement that he possessed the firepower to have carried out “an attack of devastating proportions.”

The man was dressed in black tactical clothing with body armor and a ballistic helmet, cops said, adding that he wore patches and emblems that made it appear he was an officer.

Found with the body was a semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and extra magazines for the weapons. Deputies also discovered multiple improvised explosive devices with the suspect and in his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office and Glenwood Caverns did not return calls from The Daily Beast seeking more details.

Park officials closed the attraction Saturday and had not reopened by Monday afternoon, cops said. A bomb squad and other first responders were still combing the property to ensure its caverns were safe for the public to visit again.

Cops did not reveal how the man died, but confirmed that nobody was injured at the park, which is about 150 miles southwest of Denver and famous for being the “the only mountaintop theme park in America.”

The park’s general manager, Nancy Heard, told the Post Independent that the ordeal is a “very sad and tragic incident.”

The chilling encounter came less than a week after 18 people were shot dead in Maine—the state’s deadliest mass shooting in its history.