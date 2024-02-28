Hedge-Fund Tycoon Kyle Bass Mocked for Whining About $85 Room Service Breakfast

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass is getting roasted on social media for his tweet linking a $85 room-service breakfast at a swanky Manhattan hotel to inflation and Joe Biden.

“My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN,” the Texas hedge funder posted, tagging Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve.

Bass added a hashtag for Biden and called the price a “terrible inflation milestone.”

The tweet included a photo of what Bass said was the receipt for his breakfast, including $26 waffles, a $12 side of “heritage bacon,” and both an orange juice ($14) and a Diet Coke ($8). The receipt also states “in room dining” and includes a $9 “IRD cover charge.”

Bass did not say which hotel he was at, but the Carlyle does have “heritage bacon” on its menu. The hotel, where a deluxe king room goes for more than $1,000 a night, declined to comment—but when The Daily Beast called the front desk and asked to be connected to Kyle Bass, they put through a call and said there was no answer.

If Bass was looking for sympathy, he didn’t find it online.

“Dude, it's room service in a Manhattan hotel,” tweeted actor James Urbaniak. “You know that you're paying for the privilege of not going outside and finding a considerably less expensive food truck on the nearest corner. Elitist.”

“skill issue tbh,” tweeted writer Sam Deutsch. “you’re in New York City, get a bagel sandwich for $5.”

Another user tweeted simply: “That's not inflation, that's a hotel room service bill, duh.”

When another user suggested he stay somewhere else—and get a rate that includes breakfast—Bass replied: “My rate here is as good as it gets…maybe breakfast pricing is retaliatory for my corporate rate.”

He also responded to a critique of his early morning Diet Coke by tweeting: “My poison.”

Bass is the founder and chief investment officer at Hayman Capital Management, where he famously cashed in on shorting the residential mortgage market before the 2008 before the crisis. He was featured in Michael Lewis’ book on the crash, Boomerang, which includes the odd detail that Bass once bought 20 million nickels because he believed they were worth more than five cents each.

Bass frequently tweets his opinions on the Biden administration, China, and a variety of social issues to his more than 286,000 followers.