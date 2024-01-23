Heli-Skiing Chopper Crash Leaves 3 Dead in Canada

Three people were killed Monday when a heli-skiing chopper crashed during a flight in Canada, the tour operator said.

Northern Escape Heli Skiing said the aircraft went down close to the town of Terrace in British Columbia, about 70 miles east of the Alaska border. British Columbia Emergency Health Services said it responded to a helicopter incident “involving multiple patients” at around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, paramedics gave emergency medical treatment to four patients who were rushed to Mills Memorial hospital in Terrace in critical condition, the organization said. It’s unclear if any of those hospitalized patients were among those said to have been killed by the tour operator.

Northern Escape Heli Skiing president John Forrest said in a statement to the Vancouver Sun: “It is impossible to put into words the profound grief that we feel and the sorrow that our guests and our staff share.” He added that he was grateful to the emergency responders “who jumped into action immediately after the accident took place today.”