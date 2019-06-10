Helicopter Crashes on Top of Manhattan Building Near Times Square

A helicopter "crash landed" on the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, the New York Fire Department said.

Emergency responders raced to AXA Equitable Building near Times Square where the accident occurred.

The helicopter “crash-landed” on the roof of the building, causing a fire to break out, the official said. In a preliminary update, police said the fire has been extinguished by emergency officials.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking from the scene on Monday, said that one person, the helicopter’s pilot, was killed.

“People in the building said they felt the building shake,” he said. “We don’t know what caused the helicopter to land on the building.”

Cuomo told reporters that there was no indication of terrorism involved in the accident.

“If you’re a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11,” he said.

Fire officials said more than 100 fire and EMS units responded.

Authorities have closed nearby streets and asked people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.