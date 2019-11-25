Hello, John Bolton? This Is History Calling

Is former National Security Adviser John Bolton going to sell it, or give it away? (It, of course, being his bird’s-eye view of the president putting his own interest, in getting an advantage in the 2020 election, over the interests of his country.)

“Will he or won’t he?” is the drama that remains after the pause, if not the end, of House Intelligence Committee hearings into impeachment.

In a series of volleys after he wrested control of his Twitter account back from the White House, Bolton got off a tantalizing tweet Sunday in which he warned of security threats “grave and growing” and an election just around the corner about which “it was time to speak up again.” Could that be the election Trump is trying to tilt his way by holding Ukraine hostage?