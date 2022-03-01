This New Skin Serum Fights Skin Inflammation From the Outside In

You've probably heard that chronic inflammation is the paramount cause of diseases and illness, but you may not know that our skin can suffer from chronic inflammation too—it is our largest organ, after all. As if that weren't enough to worry about, it turns out there's another form of inflammation to beware of: inflammaging, a “low-grade, chronic, systemic inflammation in aging, in the absence of overt infection (“sterile” inflammation),” a recent study says.

Fortunately, there's a newish anti-inflammaging remedy on the market today that prevents and reverses the visible signs of skin inflammation. Heraux's Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum was formulated in a stem cell biology lab by, yes, actual scientists. “Inflammation in the skin can manifest itself in a variety of ways including redness, dryness, swelling, changes in texture (small bumps or blemishes), and sensitivity to touch,” says Ben Van Handel, a top inflammaging researcher, stem cell biologist at the University of Southern California and co-founder of Heraux.

Inflammation can be caused by a laundry list of different factors, including diet and lifestyle choices, but Van Handel says the two biggest culprits are,. you guessed it, UV exposure and stress (psychological, environmental, and physical). While getting more sleep, eating healthier, and exercising will always reign supreme for targeting inflammation of any kind, incorporating a topical solution can help accelerate stem cell repair tremendously.

Heraux Molecular Anit-Inflamagging Serum “Unlike any other ingredient, HX-1 shields stem cells from pro-inflammaging factors and breaks the cycle [editor's note: of inflation actually causing more inflamation], actively shifting stem cells away from a pro-inflammatory state and inducing a healthy regenerative response. This is a groundbreaking advance in skincare technology and can not only prevent but also reverse, the visible signs of aging in the skin," Van Handel. Buy at Heraux $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

In addition to SPF, aloe vera, and niacinamide, Van Handel also suggests applying the Heraux Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum (obviously) daily I also suggest it, but more on that later. “There is not an ingredient out there that works like HX-1, the active ingredient in the Heraux Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum, does in the skin. This is a novel technology” he says.

HX-1, the patented all-star ingredient in the serum that the founders spent a decade formulating, works to essential shield your stem cells from the aging process—almost like a next-level, active SPF. “Unlike any other ingredient, HX-1 shields stem cells from pro-inflammaging factors and breaks the cycle [editor's note: of inflation actually causing more inflamation], actively shifting stem cells away from a pro-inflammatory state and inducing a healthy regenerative response. This is a groundbreaking advance in skincare technology and can not only prevent but also reverse, the visible signs of aging in the skin," Van Handel.

Of course, in addition to their proprietary active blend, the serum is also infused with tried and true anti-agers, including hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for plumpness and enhanced moisture retention, vitamin C for targeting discoloration and dullness, peptides for skin firming and boosted laxity, and red maple bark extract for a touch more of antioxidant-powered defense.

Heraux Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum The most troublesome aspect of inflammation is that it tends to start a feed-forward loop, meaning inflammation causes more inflammation and so on, eventually greatly accelerating the aging of our stem cells. Unlike any other ingredient, HX-1 shields stem cells from pro-inflammaging factors and breaks the cycle, actively shifting stem cells away from a pro-inflammatory state and inducing a healthy regenerative response. This is a groundbreaking advance in skincare technology and can not only prevent, but also reverse, the visible signs of aging in the skin," says Van Handel. Buy at Heraux $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I've been using this luxury serum every day (well, almost) for about a month now, and I can honestly say that my redness (flushed cheeks and broken capillaries around my eyes and nose) and overall discoloration (especially my penny-sized sunspots on the side of my face from driving) have already noticeably begun to vanish right before my eyes.

I purposely did not introduce any other new skincare products into my routine to make absolutely certain that this $250 serum was in fact the reason for my newly radiant complexion, and it's safe to say that it was. Obviously, it's not a cheap serum, but if you're willing to shell out the money, you'll certainly get your money's worth—and fast.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.