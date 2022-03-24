Stock Up Sale—Herbivore Botanicals’ Luxe Products are 25 Percent Off Right Now

Who’s ready for skimpy summertime clothing? Yeah, me neither. Now that spring's officially here, it’s time to buff away your scaly bits, and Herbivore Botanicals’ luxe range is chock full of solutions. Right now, stock up on all of their best-sellers while they're 25 percent off for Herbivore's Friends and Family sale.

Aside from their coveted masks, face oils, and scrubs, there are deep discounts on gift sets (Mom’s Day is just around the corner!) and tons of skin-pampering goodies. Scroll through below to check out a few of my favorite Herbivore essentials that I’ll be grabbing while they're on sale.

For full-priced products, enter the code BEWELL on check out to receive a 25 percent off discount, through April 4.

Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub Down from $38 The Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub is one of Herbivore’s most popular products. It uses sugar as an exfoliant, mixed with rich moisturizers like shea and real Moroccan rose to soothe skin while softening. I love using Herbivore for the experience—and rubbing this pink confection on the skin while showering is heavenly. Buy at Herbivore $ 28 Free Shipping

Herbivore Coco Rose Body Oil Down from $38 Post shower, their softly scented, fast-absorbing body oils seal in moisture. While the Coco Rose Body Oil is a perfect scent-match to the scrub, I also adore the scent of the Jasmine Body Oil. This natural, tropical jasmine is sexy and sophisticated, but light enough not to overpower. Why not grab both? They soften all day, while giving good summer skin vibes. Buy at Herbivore $ 28

