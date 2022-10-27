After a second woman came forward anonymously Wednesday to say that Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion, the Georgia Senate candidate claimed the allegation was a “lie” in a Fox News interview.

“You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Bret Baier asked, referring to the woman who said she was driven against her wishes to an abortion clinic in Dallas, Texas in the 1990s.

“What I’m saying is this is a lie, and I’ve said it once and I’ve moved on in my campaign and moved on because we’re worried about what the Georgia people are talking about. They’re talking about this inflation. They’re talking about crime. They’re talking about men in women’s sports. They’re talking about this border,” Walker said, indicative of how he would respond to Baier’s follow up questions.

“I hear you,” Baier said. “I hear your answer. I’m not going to belabor this, but I’m going to play this sound bite from the press conference today, and then I’m going to ask you a question on the other side.”

In the press conference, the accuser told reporters she was motivated to come forward by Walker’s conflicting stance on abortion.

“He has publicly taken the position that he is ‘about life’ and against abortion under any circumstances,” she said, “when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it.”

The Fox host then told Walker, a staunch anti-abortion advocate, that he had just spoken to voters about this allegation and how Walker also paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, as The Daily Beast reported earlier this month. Voters “said they just weren’t sure – and they didn’t know – if another shoe was going to drop,” Baier said before asking the candidate what he would say to those voters.

“Well, what I say to those voters is if you are hesitant about voting for me, think about what Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock have done in less than two years,” Walker replied before repeating his earlier lines about inflation and crime. He then suggested that the allegations were fabricated by the pair, who “will do whatever they can and say whatever they can to win power back for this seat.”

“But not on my watch,” Walker continued. “They can try to lie, and I told everyone this is a lie.”

Baier stayed on the abortion issue one more time before wrappping the interview, asking Walker:

“That is your closing argument, though? Is it the bigger close that Republican control of the Senate is more important in Georgia than what likely you’re going to have to deal with in these allegations in the final days?”

Walker again insisted that Georgians are concerned with crime, an “open border,” and “bringing pronouns in our military,” among other things.