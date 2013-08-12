Hilarious Photos of Bewildered Dads at One Direction Concert Take Internet By Storm

Tweens are going completely apeshit for the British boy band One Direction. The group of well-coiffed heartthrobs—Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson—rose to fame after competing on the U.K. reality-competition series The X Factor and has sold more than 19 million singles and 10 million albums. One Direction fans bring new meaning to the word dedication, declaring Twitter fatwas against those they perceive as having wronged their beloved boy-banders and packing arenas across the world to hear them sing their pop ballads.

But what’s it like to be a poor dad escorting your (no doubt hysterical) child to one of these One Direction concerts? Vice West Coast editor Jamie Taete photographed a collection of dads at Friday’s One Direction concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the results are … downright hilarious.

IT'S GETTING VERY SLEEPY ...

CATCHING UP ON SOME LIGHT READING

CHECKING WORK EMAILS

FALLING ASLEEP WHILE STANDING?

CHARGING YOUR PHONE IN THE HALLWAY