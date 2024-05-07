Hilary Duff Welcomes Her Fourth Baby
‘PURE MOMENTS OF MAGIC’
Hey now, hey now, this is what dreams are made of. Hilary Duff announced on Tuesday that she’d welcomed her fourth child, a girl named Townes Meadow Bair, last week. Sharing photos of her at-home water birth, the actress wrote, “I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.” She added: “Now we know why she made us wait so long … she was perfecting those cheeks!” In his own post, Duff’s husband, singer and DJ Matthew Koma, hailed her as his “literal warrior goddess of a wife” but couldn’t resist giving her a gentle ribbing, saying their new daughter was “happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward.” The couple, who were wed in 2019, have three children together, including Townes. Duff also shares a son with ex-husband Mike Comrie.