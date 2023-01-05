Hill House Home’s Gorgeous Nap Dresses Are on Sale Right Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hill House Home has gained a cult following for its ultra-femme, retro-inspired, and frilly yet comfortable dresses. Does this rosy outlook convey optimism for the future? Hopefully. Regardless, these celebrity-favorite dresses are marked down right now at prices to feel downright cheery about.

What started with the Nap Dress craze in 2020, an all-purpose day-or-night take on casualwear, sparked the cottage-core trend, and grew into a lasting sartorial obsession that we just can’t seem to shake. After hugely successful collaborations with many brands—and even Netflix’s Bridgerton TV series—Hill House Home’s success shows no signs of slowing. Aside from the feminine designs and quality fabric, the frocks are made to flatter all body types.

Even a city slicker can escape to another place simply by stepping into a Hill House Home dress (and taking the subway somewhere greener). Shop the sale before it sells out because we don’t spot discounts for this brand often, and extra whimsy is so in in ’23.

The Louisa Nap Dress in Navy Velvet is chic and comfortable, while Nap Dresses come in various sleeve lengths and fabrics.

Who knew a merino grandpa sweater could be so sweet; pointelle knit and faux pearl buttons elevate this piece to new heights.

Booking a trip somewhere warm right now because it will be hard to wait for summer to wear this shorter number.

I have yet to drink a mint julep, but if ever a dress so inspired me to try one, this is it.

Dream a little dream in this A-line dress with elasticated smocking, adjustable drawstring tie, and neckline, and it has pockets!

