The New ‘Wicked’ x Hill House Home Collaboration Is Pure Magic

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re someone who has a hard time controlling themselves around pink, glitter, and tulle, you’ll want to avert your eyes from this latest must-have collaboration between Hill House Home and Wicked.

In honor of Wicked’s 20-year anniversary, the beloved Broadway musical has joined forces with nap dress powerhouse Hill House Home to debut two special-edition nap dresses that won’t make you choose between being a good witch or a bad witch. But, you’ll want to hurry up and preorder them ASAP because these two spellbinding dresses are sure to fly off the racks.

For the whimsical collection, Hill House Home worked alongside Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty to create two nap dresses that are inspired by the musical’s main characters: the bubbly, effervescent witch Glinda, and the melancholy-but-lovable witch, Elphaba.

The Elphaba Ellie Nap Dress The Elphaba Ellie Nap Dress features a black tulle layered with tiny emerald green glitter dots—a clever nod to the character’s signature green skin and iconic black hat. And if you’re one for family matching, the accompanying Tiny Elphaba Ellie Nap Dress ($178) is a must-have for little ones. Buy At Hill House Home $ 328 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Glinda Ellie Nap Dress For all those good witches out there, there’s a pop of pink in the collection, too. The Glinda Ellie Nap Dress is a glorious homage to the witch’s girly, over-the-top style, and the dress does not disappoint. The nap dress is made with a pink stripe organza and also comes in a Tiny Glinda Ellie Nap Dress ($178) style as well. Buy At Hill House Home $ 328 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Whether wicked witch, good witch, or a little bit of both, there’s something for everyone in this glamorous, Broadway-inspired collaboration that won’t make you choose between two iconic personalities.

