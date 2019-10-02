Hillary Clinton Diagnoses Trump’s ‘Mental State’ on ‘The View’

The View wasted no time getting to its two big guests on Wednesday morning. After a brief mention of Bernie Sanders’ health scare, moderator Whoopi Goldberg brought out Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to talk about the news of the day and their new joint project, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

Hillary Clinton spoke out, as she did on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, in favor of the Trump impeachment inquiry. But it was a question from Joy Behar that elicited her most interesting insight into her 2016 campaign rival.

“Let's talk about his mental state, OK?” Behar said. “Because this guy is still obsessed with your emails, he talks about it constantly.”

“He’s obsessed with her, ” Chelsea Clinton chimed in.

“He’s obsessed with you!” Behar repeated. “Also, they're chanting ‘lock her up.’ I mean, he has every criminal working for him and they're worried about locking you up. What do you make of that?”

Clinton had evidently thought about this issue enough that she had three points to make about it.

“First, I do think that he knows that he's an illegitimate president,” she said. “And because of that he's very insecure about it. Look what he's trying to do now. Part of the Ukraine scandal that is slowly coming to light is he's trying to figure out how to say, no, no, it wasn't the Russians even though our intelligence community and everyone who has looked at this said yeah, it was the Russians. He's trying to say no, somehow it was Obama, Hillary, whoever. So he's obsessed with the fact that he was helped a lot in unprecedented ways.”

“His ego can't handle it,” Behar added.

“But the second thing is, he accuses other people of doing what he does,” Clinton continued, explaining that she never truly understood what “projection” meant until she witnessed Trump doing it. “I mean, he accused people of all these things and that's like a central part of his personality.”

“And then thirdly, i just think that he is someone who has to dominate and be, you know, the only voice in the room and the biggest guy on the block, the master of the universe, and he can't stand any kind of questioning or any kind of dialogue.”

Clinton took that opportunity to praise the fathers of co-hosts Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain, who she called “true American patriots” that she had the “great pleasure” of working with during her time in the Senate and State Department.

“We didn't always agree, but boy, you could have a terrific conversation about what the options were and how best to proceed and you would walk away friends, walk away as colleagues,” Clinton said. “And now all of a sudden we have a president who gets rid of people who disagree with him, who tries to silence people, who is sending our attorney general, apparently willingly, on this around the world trip to make up stuff, to try to prove that his election wasn't influenced by the Russians.”

Getting back to the original question about Trump’s “mental state,” Clinton concluded, “So I just think that it's a whole constellation of problems, Joy.”