Hillary Clinton Helps James Corden Roast Trump and Sean Spicer

James Corden was delivering some monologue jokes about former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s unlikely success on Dancing With the Stars Tuesday night when he got a surprise assist from his two famous guests on The Late Late Show: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

“Well, James, we heard your jokes backstage and felt it was our civic duty to end this humanitarian crisis,” Chelsea said before Hillary added that she’s “really fed up” with all of his Trump jokes. “If anyone should be telling Trump jokes, it’s me,” she said.

She began with one about Spicer. “I can’t blame Trump for trying to help Sean Spicer,” Hillary said. “But if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that these guys really can’t win the popular vote.”

“Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer is now on Dancing With the Stars,” Chelsea chimed in. “It’s an improvement from his old job, ‘Dancing around the issues.’”

After another pretty lame joke from Chelsea about Trump’s Twitter attacks, Hillary closed things out by saying, “Pretty shocking. It came out to a total of 6,000 tweets attacking people. Even more surprising, only 3,000 of those were about my emails.”

The former secretary of state had some even sicker burns for Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani during the interview portion of the show.

“I don’t know happened, it’s almost like aliens have seized his brain,” she said of the former New York mayor. “Truly, he’s been possessed,” she added. “I don’t understand when it happened but it is a very clear case of a man who has gone over the edge. Probably pushed.”