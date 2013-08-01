Hillary Clinton to Receive Michael Kors Award; Shirtless Men Take Over New York City

Hillary Clinton Gets Kors Award: For its annual Golden Heart Awards, philanthropic organization God's Love We Deliver will present the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service for the first time to Hillary Clinton. Kors has supported God's Love We Deliver for two decades and made a $5 million donation last year. "I'm deeply honored to present Mrs. Clinton with this award that means so much to me," says Kors. "She is a dedicated and enormously effective humanitarian whose commitment to community service encompasses the whole planet. Thanks to her talent, devotion and unrelenting efforts on behalf of those with much less, she has improved millions of lives and helped lay the foundation for a better, more just world.” This isn't the first fashion awards ceremony for Hillary though—she presented Oscar de la Renta with a CFDA award this year. [WWD]

Shirtless Men Take Over New York City: With the recent heat wave leading New Yorkers to combat unbearably high temperatures, The New York Times reports that men are shedding not just their suits but their shirts as well. "Dress codes have devolved to the point where folks wear fleecy slippers on the subway, flip-flops to the ballet, running tights for every occasion, repurposed pajamas as daywear and," says author Guy Trebay, "recently, very little at all." Some see this shirtless trend as an unfair advantage for men vs. women, others see it as an abuse of democracy. Most men though, like Orlando Bloom, have no shame in grinning and baring it all. [NYTimes]

Beyoncé Buys Timberlands for the Whole Family: Apparently Timberlands don't fall far from the tree. Beyoncé posted a photo on her personal Instagram account Wednesday of three pairs of Timberlands—presumably one for Mom, one for Dad, and one for baby Blue Ivy. Of course, Beyoncé’s pair features a steep stiletto and Blue Ivy's mini Timberlands are, well, adorable. [Beyoncé's Instagram]

Alexander Wang's First Handbags for Balenciaga: The inaugural collection of handbags for Balenciaga's Fall 2013 designed by Alexander Wang have been released. The collection, “Le Dix,” is named after the address of Balenciaga's original salon in Paris, 10 Avenue George V., demonstrating Wang's acknowledgment of the history of the brand. The collection ranges from $995 to $2,250. [Fashionologie]