Hip Hop Legend’s Son Believed Dead in Tragic Development

A body recovered from a pond in Milton, Georgia, is believed to be Nathan Smith, 27, the son of hip-hop legend Lil Jon, police said on Friday. In a statement shared with the Daily Beast, the Milton Police Department said that Cherokee County Fire Department divers located and recovered a body from a pond in Mayfield Park, near Smith’s home in Milton, on Friday morning. Authorities believe the individual is Smith, but said that official confirmation of the body’s identity would come from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Smith was reported missing on Tuesday. Officers determined that he had left his residence “under unusual circumstances and could not be located.” Authorities extended their search to include the pond after failing to find him over several days. Police said they believe there is no indication of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing. Smith performed professionally under the name DJ Young Slade.