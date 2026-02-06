U.S. News

Hip Hop Legend’s Son Believed Dead in Tragic Development

HEARTBREAKING

Police believe Nathan Smith was found dead near his home in Milton, Georgia.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: (L-R) DJ Young Slade, Lil Jon and Sujit Kundu attend Sujit Kundu's 21st birthday celebration at Vandal on August 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)
Chance Yeh/Getty Images

A body recovered from a pond in Milton, Georgia, is believed to be Nathan Smith, 27, the son of hip-hop legend Lil Jon, police said on Friday. In a statement shared with the Daily Beast, the Milton Police Department said that Cherokee County Fire Department divers located and recovered a body from a pond in Mayfield Park, near Smith’s home in Milton, on Friday morning. Authorities believe the individual is Smith, but said that official confirmation of the body’s identity would come from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Smith was reported missing on Tuesday. Officers determined that he had left his residence “under unusual circumstances and could not be located.” Authorities extended their search to include the pond after failing to find him over several days. Police said they believe there is no indication of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing. Smith performed professionally under the name DJ Young Slade.

Read it at WSB-TV
Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Breaking News Intern

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now