Cause of Death of Jackson Browne’s Son Ethan Revealed
Ethan Browne, the elder son of the singer Jackson Browne, died accidentally after taking a cocktail of drugs. The 52-year-old actor and model died due to the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said on Tuesday, ruling his death last November accidental. Ethan’s mother, actress and model Phyllis Major, took her own life in 1976, aged 30, after overdosing on barbiturates. Jackson Browne, 77, co-wrote the Eagles’ 1972 hit “Take It Easy” before launching a successful solo career with hits including “Somebody’s Baby” and “Running on Empty”. He announced his son’s death on Facebook on Nov. 26 after he was found unresponsive in his home. Ethan was an actor and model who appeared in the 2004 film Raising Helen, as well as the 1995 crime thriller Hackers and the TV series Birds of Prey. He was also a father. In 2022, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills, saying in an interview with Tru Rock Revival, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.”