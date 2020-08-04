I’ve Ditched My Clunky Hiking Boots for These Sleek Shoes

One of my favorite ways to get outdoors is hiking. There’s nothing like walking along dirt trodden trails and inhaling scents of cedar and pine, surrounded by fresh air and towering trees. It doesn’t matter if the hike is long or short, easy or difficult: for me all that matters is getting some quality time among the great outdoors. While there are plenty of important things to bring on a hike, I’d say the most important thing of all is what you’ve got on your feet.. The Hoka One One Speedgoat 4’s changed me into a hiking shoe person, and I’m never going back.

The Speedgoat 4’s are the coolest hiking footwear I’ve ever worn. Well, to be honest, Adidas’ Terrex shoes are, but these are the coolest that actually look like you’re a hiker, and not a basketball player. The Speedgoats come in six distinct colorways, all of which are stylish but well suited for outdoor activities. They are comfortable right off the bat—no need to worry about breaking them in before your trip. They are meant for trail running, but they do just as well as a breathable, lightweight, warm weather hiker. Surprisingly, the ankle support you’d find in a more conventional hiker is there as well, thanks to a 3D printed midfoot.

I recently tested them out in Joshua Tree and my feet weren’t overly hot or sweaty, despite the triple digit temperature. They are made with a Vibram Megagrip sole that is grippy on the uphill, and will keep you secure on downhills as well, regardless of whether you’re kicking up dust or mucking around in the mud. Each step is a stable, cushioned, well-gripped one, regardless of where you place your foot.

And with that comfort and stability comes increased enjoyment. With the Speedgoat 4’s on, I can spend more time relishing the sublime views, the wildlife, the flora, instead of worrying about where to place my feet. I’m never going back to clunky hiking boots. Hiking shoes made to perfection like these are all I’ll ever wear again.

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 Buy on Zappos $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.