Holiday Gift Sets and Advent Calendars To Buy (For Yourself)

My favorite part of buying holiday gifts (besides spreading holiday cheer, and making loved ones happy, and blah blah blah) is finding the gift sets I'll buy for myself. 2018 is the year of committing to self-care, and what better way to do that than buying something that's one gift filled with a bunch of smaller gifts?
Holiday gift/value sets and advent calendars are one of the highlights of the gifting season. The packaging is always beautiful and the products are all adorably-sized. Plus, a lot of brands end up packaging things you love together and charging less than what they're worth, which is the main reason I suggest partaking in this tradition. Here's a list of some really great gift/value sets and some killer advent calendars that you should probably keep for yourself.
Candles and Home:
- Voluspa Japonica 12 Candle Archive Gift Set, $75 at Bloomingdale's
- Nest Fragrances Petite Candle Trio Set, $64 at Nordstrom
- Kikki K. Stationary Lover's Advent Calendar, $99 at Selfridges
- DIPTYQUE Advent Calendar, $350 at Selfridges
Beauty and Skin Care:
- Kiehl's Bright Delights, $49 at Sephora
- The Grooming Advent Calendar, $48 at ASOS
- Drunk Elephant The Big Reveal™ Kit, $88 at Sephora
- Fresh The Great Escape Face Mask Set, $75 at Fresh
- Net-a-Porter Beauty 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $208 at Net-a-Porter
Accessories:
- Of a Kind The Guy Set, $99 at Of a Kind
- Happy Socks Forest Gift Set, $42 at Happy Socks
- Johnny Loves Rosie Christmas Jewelry Advent Calendar, $56 at ASOS
- Marcoliani Advent Calendar of Socks, $475 at Neiman Marcus
Toys and Games:
- LEGO Star Wars Christmas Advent Calendar, $40 on Amazon
- Tsum Tsum Disney Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar, $25 on Amazon
- Paw Patrol Advent Calendar, $37 on Amazon
- Hatchimals Colleggtibles Advent Calendar, $20 on Amazon
- Hot Wheels Advent Calendar, $20 on Amazon
Food and Drinks:
- Sugarfina 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar, $38 at Neiman Marcus
- Wine Lovers’ Advent Calendar, $130 at Macy's Wine Seller
- TeaLeaves The Pantone Collection Gift Set, $53 at AHAlife
- Bonne Maman Preserves Advent Calendar, $30 at World Market
