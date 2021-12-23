Treat Yourself to Something on *Your* List With These Holiday Deals

The holiday weekend is quickly approaching, and chances are, you’ve spent the last couple of months shopping for gifts for everyone on your list—except for yourself.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are far behind us, but that doesn’t mean that aren’t any more deals to score for the remainder of 2021. In fact, there are plenty of holiday, Boxing Day (the day after Christmas), and end-of-the-year sales to shop this weekend and next week. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite deals and coupon codes to help you save big before ringing in the new year.

Mattress Firm: Up to 50 percent off select mattresses through Jan. 4, 2022.

adidas: Up to 40 percent off End of Year Sale through Jan. 3, 2022.

Hotwire: $10 off EVERY Hot Rate Hotel with CODE: HWHOTELDEAL.

Wine.com: $20 off with CODE: NEW2021 through Dec. 31.

Spanx: Up to 30 percent off select styles.

