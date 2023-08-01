Hollywood CEOs Would Sooner Wreck an Industry Than Suffer Bruised Egos

It’s different this time.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are each on strike against the studios and streamers regarding streaming residuals, abuses of writers, artificial intelligence, and more. Many of the demands of both unions are issues that have not been updated in decades.

Meanwhile, studios and streamers’ CEO compensations are the highest in history: Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav made $246.6 million; Disney’s Bob Iger made $45.9 million; and Paramount Global CEO’s Bob Bakish raked in $32 million. Just a small portion of each major CEO’s annual salary could cover the cost of the guilds’ reasonable structural and financial demands, and yet, they say it’s not possible.

How could that be? Because it’s not about the money. It’s about power and perception.

These CEOs didn’t build the companies they run. We are not negotiating with Jack Warner or Walt Disney. We’re not even negotiating with the people who enriched these companies, like the artist-championing producer Robert Evans at Paramount in the 1970s. These CEOs are basically people who just work there—and who have sturdy contracts that give them obscene paychecks.

And right now, they don’t want anyone to know that. They don’t want anyone to know that they don’t actually build anything. They don’t want anyone to see them capitulate and bend the knee to any degree by making a deal with the writers and actors who forge the products they fund and distribute. Negotiating with these artists, in their minds, will make them look weak and like nothing more than employees of their companies, rather than the all-powerful overlords they fancy themselves to be.

It’s the wrong attitude. It’s not the attitude of their predecessors. The people before them, at least outwardly, had a professional humility regarding both their positions within Hollywood and the vitalness of the artists. They understood that association with a great film or series was the pinnacle and the true reward of all this hard work. And the contracts were made to reflect that, such as the 1960 SAG agreement that established residuals, pensions, and health insurance for its members. The current CEOs, on the other hand, give off the air of factory owners pissed that their “workers” aren’t making “the stuff” they need for their shelves. This lack of humility—and their refusal to accept that they merely fund and/or distribute these fantastical packages of writing, directing, acting, and all the rest—will be their downfall.

At some point, they stopped caring about the films and series, and fixed their eye exclusively on their company’s stock price. Or, as Emmy Award-winning writer Lila Byock recently explained about the majority of projects made, “The reason it’s so hard to make anything original today is that originals force studio executives to cede their power to creatives. Sequels & franchises put the executives in charge.”

The degenerative slide of the film business took the following path: The studios forgot their own competitive advantage of having strong relationships with writers, directors, actors, and crew members. The streamers forgot that they’re visitors here, and soon after arriving they “pivoted” and shucked the let-the-artists-have-full-creative-reign position with which they started. The studios then began chasing the streamers’ business model and lost billions of dollars doing it.

And now, both the studios and the streamers think they can win against encroaching generative AI video tech companies—and I’m telling you these AI companies are going to eat their lunch. One hundred years’ worth of films and TV series will be fed into GAI models to spew out spoonfuls of Frankenstein-like characters, tones, and stories. They’ll gorge on everything from Alfred Hitchcock films to M*A*S*H to Citizen Kane, and it’ll be a disaster. I personally feel a strong responsibility to these past writers, directors, actors, and crews. I owe them more than I could ever return; they have fed me emotionally, creatively, and professionally. Not only has much of this work been instrumental to my own filmmaking (Antonioni and Fellini, I’m looking at you), but it is because of these past professionals’ sacrifices that any of us have union benefits at all.

All of this greed and competition will crater this industry and destroy a century-old business. And if that happens, these CEOs will go down in history as the ones who, when passed the football, not only lost the game, but burned down the entire stadium.

For all this ego-fueled obstinacy, that will be their legacy.